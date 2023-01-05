Keybank National Association OH Sells 171,852 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,267,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171,852 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.42% of iShares Gold Trust worth $103,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,128,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,724,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,660,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,469,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

IAU traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 67,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,716. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

