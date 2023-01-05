Keybank National Association OH Sells 656 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,625,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.18% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $71,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.5 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 241,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

