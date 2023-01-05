Komodo Market Capitalization Reaches $25.26 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $25.26 million and $252,480.74 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00238070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00078435 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00051714 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,584,963 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

