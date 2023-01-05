KonPay Trading Up 35.8% Over Last 7 Days (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and $1.36 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

