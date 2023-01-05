Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Trading 1% Higher

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.20) and last traded at GBX 515 ($6.20). 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.55) to GBX 735 ($8.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 529.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 523.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.45.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

