Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $49.09 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002731 BTC on major exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $49.09 million and $63,548.56 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 106,774,720 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.46992593 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $75,250.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

