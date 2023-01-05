Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.34

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.34 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 24023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

