Lathrop Investment Management Corp Acquires 4,655 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Triumph Group worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 121.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Triumph Group Price Performance

NYSE:TGI opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $688.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.66.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.