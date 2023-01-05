Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $14.64 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions makes up 3.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,979,000 after acquiring an additional 383,433 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day moving average of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

