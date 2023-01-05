Lathrop Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,225,000 after buying an additional 183,932 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 991,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,730,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,232. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

