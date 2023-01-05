Laura Miele Sells 1,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $189,435.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $124.68. 929,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average of $126.00. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.