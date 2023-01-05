Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 59,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 18,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

