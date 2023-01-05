Lesa Sroufe & Co Invests $3.25 Million in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000. Range Resources accounts for 3.9% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,600 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,566,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,689,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,320,000 after purchasing an additional 367,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,100 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.