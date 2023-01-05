Lesa Sroufe & Co Purchases New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 2.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

