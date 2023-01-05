Lesa Sroufe & Co Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

