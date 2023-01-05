Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $185.87

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.87 and traded as high as $224.53. Li Ning shares last traded at $224.18, with a volume of 18,491 shares traded.

Li Ning Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.88.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

