Liquity Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $53.09 million and $259,978.98 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,864,337 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

