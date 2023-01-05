LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Down to $11.07

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $10.51. LivePerson shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 926 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

LivePerson Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $800.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $129.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 12,723.5% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

