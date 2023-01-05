Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,537,294,000 after purchasing an additional 194,371 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $4.80 on Thursday, reaching $471.70. 16,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,776. The company has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $482.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $357.55 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

