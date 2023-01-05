Loom Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.56 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $53.12 million and $2.56 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

