Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,440,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 155,800,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,263,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

