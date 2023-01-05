Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Luxfer Stock Up 2.0 %

LXFR opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $391.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after buying an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 333,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 152,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Recommended Stories

