M. Kraus & Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 3.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 412,271 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the third quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 172,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $82.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,408. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

