M. Kraus & Co Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for 1.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.2% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

OTIS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.24. 2,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,646. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

