M. Kraus & Co Purchases 200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,540,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.01. 14,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.80. The company has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

