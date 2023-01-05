MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 1,404 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $89,954.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,955.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Robert Dennehy sold 10,498 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $664,628.38.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $389,350.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 249,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,941. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $76.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 292,386 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,465,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

