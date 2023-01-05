Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $185.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Maiden by 58.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

