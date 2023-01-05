Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Price Performance
Maiden stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $185.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.11.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
