Manifold Finance (FOLD) Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last Week

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $74,100.41 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for about $13.15 or 0.00078026 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

