Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,440,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,761 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $55,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.