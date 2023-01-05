Marlin Technology (OTCMKTS:FINMU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. 135,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,353% from the average session volume of 9,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Institutional Trading of Marlin Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FINMU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 29.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 24.5% during the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 217,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 42,920 shares in the last quarter.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

