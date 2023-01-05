Mask Network Price Hits $2.29 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $155.96 million and approximately $60.45 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can now be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00013572 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mask Network has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

