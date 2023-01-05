MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Get MasTec alerts:

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,249,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,421,000 after acquiring an additional 89,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Stock Up 1.1 %

MasTec stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.