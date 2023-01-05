Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $96,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.4 %

MA stock opened at $355.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

