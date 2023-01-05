McCutchen Group LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McCutchen Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.2% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.41. 128,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,469. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.83.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.