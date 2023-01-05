Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) versus Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Critical Survey

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Revolve Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Meiwu Technology alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolve Group has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolve Group 2 4 9 0 2.47

This is a summary of recent ratings for Meiwu Technology and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.88%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 7.41% 23.23% 14.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Revolve Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.59 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Revolve Group $891.39 million 1.93 $99.84 million $1.07 21.88

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meiwu Technology.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Meiwu Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Rating)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also provides various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Meiwu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiwu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.