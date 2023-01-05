Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEACU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 5,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 2,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

About Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

