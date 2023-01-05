MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Insider Chris Maloof Sells 30,891 Shares

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) insider Chris Maloof sold 30,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $435,563.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MeridianLink Price Performance

MeridianLink stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 127,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. MeridianLink, Inc. has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.56 million. MeridianLink had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

MLNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MeridianLink by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.