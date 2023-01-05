Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $287.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 361,635 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 27.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $838,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 15.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

