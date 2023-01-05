Metadium Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.11 Million (META)

Metadium (META) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $31.11 million and $1.13 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002881 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00445228 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.02196670 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.66 or 0.30417528 BTC.
About Metadium
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.
