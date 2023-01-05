Metadium Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.11 Million (META)

Metadium (META) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $31.11 million and $1.13 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00445228 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.02196670 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.66 or 0.30417528 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.”

