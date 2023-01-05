MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $16.84 or 0.00099973 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $74.17 million and $1.42 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040293 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019002 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00233523 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.2232987 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,333,080.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.