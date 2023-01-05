MetisDAO Price Tops $16.83 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $74.11 million and $1.66 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $16.83 or 0.00099908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00039963 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018992 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00233193 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.2232987 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,333,080.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

