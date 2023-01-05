MetisDAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $74.99 million and $1.76 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $17.03 or 0.00101223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040017 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019044 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00234056 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.2232987 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,333,080.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

