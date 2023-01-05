Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MXC stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

