MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:CIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 35,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,513. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.66.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
