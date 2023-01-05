MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:CIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 35,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,513. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund ( NYSE:CIF Get Rating ) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

