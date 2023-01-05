Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 2.5% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.81. 3,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,102. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

