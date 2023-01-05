Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $120.60 Million

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Millennium Sapphire has a total market cap of $120.60 million and $7.11 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00444997 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.22 or 0.02225992 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.58 or 0.30401778 BTC.

About Millennium Sapphire

Millennium Sapphire was first traded on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Millennium Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

