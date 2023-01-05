Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.61% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $41,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 125,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:JEF traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $41.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

