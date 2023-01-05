Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 15,713 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,713 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $32,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

POR traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. 2,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

