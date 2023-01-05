Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 238,046 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 238,046 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $45,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,801,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 64,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 7.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.77. 281,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,507. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

