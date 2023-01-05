Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 28,102 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,102 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 2.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 373,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.0% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.70. 69,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,936. The company has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

